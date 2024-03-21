CIC Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $525.41. 2,301,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,664. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.09 and a 1 year high of $526.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

