JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.1% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

