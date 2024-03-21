Commons Capital LLC Has $294,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commons Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.06. 1,943,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,012,114. The firm has a market cap of $237.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average is $168.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

