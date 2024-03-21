CIC Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.9% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $211.83. The company had a trading volume of 666,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $213.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

