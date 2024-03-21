Commons Capital LLC Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.2% of Commons Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $138.06. 1,212,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,839. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.66 and a 12 month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

