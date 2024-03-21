Commons Capital LLC Buys 47 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commons Capital LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 0.8% of Commons Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,066.35.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $22.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,168.11. 215,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,056. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,051.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $981.87. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,168.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

