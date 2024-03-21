Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.6% of Commons Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $508.65. 5,780,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,486,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.90 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,412,404 shares of company stock worth $643,112,573 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

