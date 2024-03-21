Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Trimmed by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.1% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.9 %

Tesla stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.36. The stock had a trading volume of 55,424,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,941,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

