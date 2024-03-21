Brookstone Capital Management Buys 162 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of V traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,673. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.80 and its 200 day moving average is $257.16. The stock has a market cap of $533.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

