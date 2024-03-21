Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $11.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $507.41. 2,991,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,566. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $582.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

