Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.18. 9,611,435 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

