Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.25 Million in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.01% of TCW Transform Systems ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NETZ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,540 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $147.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

