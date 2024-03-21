Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.85. The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 148296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

