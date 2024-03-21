NEAR Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $678.86 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.05 billion and $678.86 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.69 or 0.00010183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00082141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00018665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,460,197 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,362,362 with 1,053,693,090 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.58219827 USD and is up 8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 384 active market(s) with $813,321,506.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

