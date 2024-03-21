Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $223.92 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and $223.92 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $11.96 or 0.00018201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00130354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009218 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.61448573 USD and is up 12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 973 active market(s) with $240,962,887.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.