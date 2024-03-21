ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $681,137.57 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00044424 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00020780 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.