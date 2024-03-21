42-coin (42) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $77.98

42-coin (42) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. 42-coin has a market cap of $2.35 million and $77.98 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $55,908.78 or 0.83710770 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00018201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00130354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009218 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

