Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 4,151 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI stock traded down $9.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

