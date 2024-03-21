BMO Capital Markets Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$330.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$350.00 to C$330.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cormark upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$321.00.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.1 %

About Boyd Group Services

TSE BYD traded up C$3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$291.19. 60,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,099. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$301.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$270.08. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$201.73 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

