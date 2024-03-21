Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDGI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.80.

Shares of TSE BDGI traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.58. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$24.55 and a 52 week high of C$49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In related news, Director Stephen James Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

