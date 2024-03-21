Cormark Upgrades NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) to “Buy”

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.29.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,596. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.89 and a 52-week high of C$8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

