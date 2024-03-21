Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Set at C$10.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$10.00 price target by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.03.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Surge Energy

Surge Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SGY stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.40. 406,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.89 and a 12-month high of C$9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$744.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.62.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$168.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.30 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.829932 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Sparky properties located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Carbonates properties located in the Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan; the Manitoba properties located in the west of Brandon, Manitoba; and the Minors properties located across the Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.