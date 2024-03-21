Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.79.

Shares of CPG traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,273. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.16 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.89.

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

