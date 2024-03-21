Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$57.00 at Raymond James

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.80.

Shares of BDGI stock traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$48.87. 62,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,897. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$24.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.58.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Stephen James Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

