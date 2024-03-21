Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$340.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$290.00 to C$340.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$321.00.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BYD

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Shares of TSE BYD traded up C$3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$291.19. The stock had a trading volume of 60,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,099. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$201.73 and a one year high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$301.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$270.08.

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.