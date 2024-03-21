Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 33,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,784,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,039,852. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 110.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.