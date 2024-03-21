Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 313 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 3.1 %

NDAQ traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,820. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

