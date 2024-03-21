Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,581,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,651,994. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

