Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Raised by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $6.79 on Thursday, hitting $288.57. The stock had a trading volume of 607,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,757. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

