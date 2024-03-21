Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after acquiring an additional 274,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $393.58. 434,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.38 and its 200-day moving average is $329.22. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.54 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

