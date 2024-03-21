Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 100,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 147,314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.31. 91,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,351. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

