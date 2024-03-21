Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,220 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 51,648 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

XLG stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 543,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,161. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

