Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

PPT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 81,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.