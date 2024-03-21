Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,357. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

