Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 21st (ABCB, ACN, BHLB, BOKF, CASY, CRUS, DRD, MRVL, NDSN, NMIH)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 21st:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna currently has $360.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $400.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Redrow (LON:RDW) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 750 ($9.55) price target on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

