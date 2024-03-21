Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,320,775. The company has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile



CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.



