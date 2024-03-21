Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £335.52 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,864 ($23.73) per share, for a total transaction of £335.52 ($427.14).
Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,597 ($20.33) per share, for a total transaction of £383.28 ($487.94).
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.18) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($484.28).
Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON:JMAT traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,860 ($23.68). 313,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,016.50 ($25.67). The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,625.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,611.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on JMAT
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.