Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £335.52 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,864 ($23.73) per share, for a total transaction of £335.52 ($427.14).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,597 ($20.33) per share, for a total transaction of £383.28 ($487.94).

On Wednesday, January 17th, Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.18) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($484.28).

Shares of LON:JMAT traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,860 ($23.68). 313,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,016.50 ($25.67). The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,625.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,611.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on JMAT. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.37) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,985 ($25.27).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

