The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe Sells 1,338 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andersons Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 54,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,536. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.85%.

ANDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

