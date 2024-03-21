Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director John Larry Festival Purchases 40,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director John Larry Festival acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE AAV traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.84. 98,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,893. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.79 and a 12 month high of C$11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.16.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

