Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Tim Pollock Purchases 4,000 Shares

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) insider Tim Pollock purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($11,966.90).

ANP traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 232.50 ($2.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,192. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.39. Anpario plc has a 1 year low of GBX 177 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.56). The company has a market cap of £47.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,131.82 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.33) target price on shares of Anpario in a research note on Thursday.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

