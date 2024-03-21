Insider Selling: Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.27), for a total value of £16,736 ($21,306.17).

Cranswick Stock Performance

LON:CWK traded up GBX 36 ($0.46) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,164 ($53.01). The stock had a trading volume of 64,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,989.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,782.07. Cranswick plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,890 ($36.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,210 ($53.60). The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,759.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.38) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.76) to GBX 4,921 ($62.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,405.25 ($56.08).

About Cranswick

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.