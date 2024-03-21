Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.38.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:WSM traded up $15.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.06. 741,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,950. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $311.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.61 and a 200 day moving average of $189.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.