Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider David Squires Sells 266,257 Shares

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total value of £460,624.61 ($586,409.43).

Senior Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Senior stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 178.20 ($2.27). 1,044,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,585. The stock has a market cap of £747.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2,520.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.49. Senior plc has a 52-week low of GBX 143.80 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 184 ($2.34).

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

