BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $123.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

BioNTech stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 733,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,533. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 657.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

