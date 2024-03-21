1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 575 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 204,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,413,000 after buying an additional 36,517 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

IBM stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.47. The stock has a market cap of $176.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.