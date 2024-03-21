Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $93,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,900,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

XBI stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,597,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820,322. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.