630 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH traded up $7.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.90. 7,299,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,186,435. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.73.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

