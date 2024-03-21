Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 167.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,869 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,572 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,227,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,039. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

