Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 200,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after purchasing an additional 315,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $11,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.23. 274,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,510. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -529.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 35,660 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $706,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 35,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $706,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $367,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,496 shares of company stock worth $1,238,678. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

