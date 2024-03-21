Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,789 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,514,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,400,906. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

